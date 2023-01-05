Mumbai: CM Yogi meets senior banking, financial institutions' officials; says ‘Let's together build a New Uttar Pradesh of New India'

Yogi Adityanath delivered a speech on Wednesday as well inviting investors to back Uttar Pradesh | Screengrab

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon the country's officials from the banking and finance sectors to become partners in the development of India's most populous state--Uttar Pradesh.

The CM met banking and finance giants on Thursday, January 5, as part of his two-day visit to the city with the goal of making UP, the 'growth engine' of new India and a $1 trillion economy.

UP CM addresses top banking, finance functionaries

"Uttar Pradesh is the fourth largest state in India by size. Along with being the state with the largest population, we are also the state with the maximum youth population. The youth is our strength; the fertile land here is an important source of prosperity for us," said the CM.

"We have made structural changes in our policies to provide a competitive, attractive and supportive incentivised framework. The new industrial policy provides a choice-based model, which encourages production, employment and exports. New sectors are also being encouraged, including circular economy, infrastructure projects and green hydrogen," he said.

"We are working on several industrial projects in the state. One of the two Defence Industrial Corridors are being established with the aim of making India self-sufficient in the field of defence production is being developed in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

UP only state with 5 international airports

Adityanath said that Purvanchal Expressway in Eastern UP, and Bundelkhand Expressway are accelerating the progress of respective regions. "To connect the eastern and western regions, we are building the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Meerut. Today, Uttar Pradesh has the unique distinction of being the 'Expressway State' with world-class road connectivity," he added.

He said UP is going to become the only state in the country with five international airports. "We were a land-locked state, but now the country's first inland waterway has been developed here. The country's largest rail network is in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

UP CM Yogi says One District One Product has helped in exports

"Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister, we also mapped the traditional enterprises of the state and made programs accordingly, so today over 96 lakh MSME units are working, which have become a medium of employment for crores of youth. ‘One District One Product’, our innovative scheme, is giving a unique identity to the products of each district and we are doing its branding and marketing. This scheme has been helpful in increasing our exports," he said.

CM Yogi on curbing activities of land mafia in UP

"We have created such an atmosphere that today no goon can extort money from any businessman or contractor in the state. Even political donations cannot be taken forcibly," he claimed.

He further boasted that the Defence Corridor is being set up on the land once illicitly captured by land mafia. He also spoke about taking measures like forming anti-land mafia task force to curb illegal activities.

Development Projects in UP and Promotion of Spiritual Tourism

"Tourism is also a priority sector, for which cooperation of banks is expected. Our government is developing the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the Buddhist circuits to promote spiritual and cultural tourism. Bhavya Kashi, the embodiment of the Prime Minister's vision, has made everyone happy. The divine Ayodhya dream is also being fulfilled," he said referring to the Ayodhya Ram Temple which is under construction presently.

State's first Medical Device Park has been inaugurated near Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, and Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area. Other projects being developed include IIT GNL at Greater Noida, Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Transganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, Garment Park at Gorakhpur and several flatted factory complexes, he said.

