Mumbai: Yogi Adityanath to meet the who’s who of industry leaders during his city visit on Thursday

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will have a busy day on Thursday as he will have a series of one on one meetings with who’s who of industry leaders to project UP as the favoured destination at the sidelines of the road show for UP Global Investors Summit slated for February 10 to 12 in Lucknow.

The list includes Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal, Torrent Power MD Jindal Mehta and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani. The UP CM is expected to meet many more business barons during the day.

The BJP led government in UP has rolled out full page advertisements in all national papers with a tag line ‘’Good governance and investment friendly policies make UP a preferred investment destination.’’

According to the UP government, there are 25 investment friendly policies with top ranking in ease of doing business. UP is the largest producer of food grains, milk, sugar, potatoes and ethanol, largest consumer base and expressway network. In addition, there are the highest number of MSMEs, industrial land bank and the state is surging towards a $1 trillion economy.

Adityanath is the third Chief Minister after the Odisha CM Navin Patnaik and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to visit Mumbai and invite investors for investments in their respective states.