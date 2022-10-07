Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath orders massive campaign to make the state pothole-free | ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to run a massive campaign for pothole-free roads in the state to boost ease of movement. To develop a thorough plan in this regard, the Chief Minister has directed the pertinent state government departments.

The 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), which will be held in Lucknow starting on Saturday, was discussed at a high-level conference on Thursday attended by CM Adityanath. The CM also provided the required instructions for the pothole-free campaign.

The official statement read, "Better connectivity is the vehicle of progress. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, unprecedented work has been done in this field in the last five years. Today there is good road connectivity to remote villages. There is a network of excellent roads till the border areas benefitting the people of the state directly.”

The Yogi government stated that in addition to road construction, road maintenance should be prioritised. According to the official announcement, the UP government stated that as the rainy season is nearing its conclusion, it is now possible to repair roads and fill potholes.

CM Yogi instructed all the departments involved in road construction, including PWD, Urban Development, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Planning, Rural Development, Rural Engineering, Sugarcane Development, and Industrial Development to prepare a comprehensive plan for road repair works by November 15.

The official statement stated that "it is necessary to have good roads in industrial areas and agricultural market areas. Special attention should be given to this. This campaign to rid roads of potholes should be completed by November 15."

PTI

Also emphasised was that everyone has a right to better connectivity. Accountability should be fixed with a zero-tolerance policy in cases of negligence or substandard roads, the statement continued.

Additionally, CM Yogi instructed the government representatives to finish all of the necessary preparations for the 81st Indian Road Congress (IRC) session, which will start on October 8 in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement also stated, "ministers of the Government of India will have a dignified presence in the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held from October 8, hosted by Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 1500 representatives of national and international organizations/companies involved in road construction are going to participate. All the preparations should be completed on time to make this convention unforgettable for the delegates."