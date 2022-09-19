UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over Deoria roof collapse incident, announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs | ANI

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the accident caused by a wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

"An old house collapsed on Ansari Road late at night around 3 am. Three people were found dead. District Administration, police department and fire service have recovered their bodies," said Saurabh Singh, SDM Sadar, Deoria.

The CM directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and further announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased.

"Instructions were given to provide relief amounts to all the dead from the disaster relief fund. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the proper treatment of all the injured. CM Yogi wished speedy recovery of all the injured," read a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Three people of a family were admitted to a hospital after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Deoria in the early morning hours of Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma told ANI that the three members residing in the house had been admitted to hospital.

"The roof of the 2-storey building collapsed. Three members of a family residing in the house including a man, his wife and his daughter were rescued and rushed to the hospital. An update on their health is still awaited. Meanwhile, we are looking into how the roof fell," he said.