e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessYogi govt using digital platform to create awareness on paying power bills online

Yogi govt using digital platform to create awareness on paying power bills online

A video message produced as part of the campaign is being circulated on social media platforms, explaining the various advantages of paying electricity bills on time

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

In line with the vision of digital Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is running a campaign to create consumer awareness about the advantages of paying power bills online in the state.

A video message produced as part of the campaign is being circulated on social media platforms, explaining the various advantages of paying electricity bills on time.

The video explains that if you pay your electricity bill in full before the due date, you will receive a reduction of up to one per cent and disconnection-related inconveniences can be avoided.

Read Also
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 1,150 cr through NCDs
article-image

In addition, the video explains how the power corporation has to buy power and paying bills on time is crucial for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The video also shows how to pay electricity bills online.

Women of self-help organisations known as Bijli 'Sakhis' are engaged in electricity bill payment collection in rural areas on the initiative of the state government, a senior UP power corporation Limited (UPPCL) official said.

This has made it simpler for rural residents to pay their electricity bills, he added.

On the UPPCL website, there is also a feature for online complaints on which faulty bills can be reported.

The video, which officials said is a hit among consumers, also shows how to lower monthly electricity bills.

Read Also
Lulu Group to open 6 more shopping malls in UP; expects to employ 20,000
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

HDFC Bank to subscribe 21,471 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares

HDFC Bank to subscribe 21,471 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares

OYO launches 'Super OYO' in more than 70 cities in India

OYO launches 'Super OYO' in more than 70 cities in India

Mahindra to locate Rs. 10,000 crore EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune

Mahindra to locate Rs. 10,000 crore EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune

HDFC CEO Keki Mistry lauds India's educational potential at FPJ Mumbai School Survey Awards

HDFC CEO Keki Mistry lauds India's educational potential at FPJ Mumbai School Survey Awards

Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade

Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade