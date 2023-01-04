CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai ahead of UP's Global Investors Summit

Yogi Adityanath | Image credit: Wikipedia

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will attend roadshows in Mumbai on January 4 and 5 in an effort to attract domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit.

According to the state government, these roadshows will start in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will take part in a number of events that will be hosted on January 4 and January 5 in order to attract domestic investors. The roadshows are scheduled to take place in nine significant cities across the nation from January 5 to January 27.

During these events, the Chief Minister will present a picture of the "emerging Uttar Pradesh". He will also meet the representatives of major industrial groups in the country and invite them to invest in UP.

On January 4, CM Yogi will take a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai, where he will meet with migrants from Uttar Pradesh who are currently living in Maharashtra in the evening and inform them about the opportunities in new Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Film City

CM Yogi will also meet with film artistes and producers to discuss the possibilities of the Uttar Pradesh Film City, which is currently being built. CM Yogi will also inform them about the Global Investors Summit, which will be held in February.

The UP CM will also explain how UP has become a more desirable location for foreign investment in the nation and how investors from all over the world are eager to make investments in UP.

The first stop on CM Yogi's tour will be meetings with bankers and fintech industry professionals on January 5. After this, he'll take part in the Mumbai roadshow.

