'UP is your home, invest & help the state achieve higher growth': Yogi Adityanath’s appeal to locals settled across India & abroad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to the people from the state who have settled in various parts of India and abroad, calling them to invest in UP and make it a preferred investment destination.

Yogi Adityanath is in Mumbai with a roadshow to introduce investors to opportunities of favourable business climate in his state that will be showcased at the Global Investor Summit (GIS) in Lucknow from Feb 10-12.

He claimed that the transformation is taking place in Uttar Pradesh due to a slew of initiatives.

"UP is your home, please come investment and help the state achieve higher growth," Adityanath said in his speech. "My government is completing six years in office. The law and order situation as well as electricity supply have improved tremendously. There are no riots.

"Change is happening now that you must be experiencing it. The coronavirus pandemic hit the state still we survived and fought. During the pandemic the state received huge investments," he noted. He added that the state government is striving to increase UP's economy to $1 trillion.

"We used to hesitate to tell the people that we are from Uttar Pradesh, but now the situation has changed. All this has been made possible with the help of the Centre," he said.

5 Lakh Jobs Provided by UP Govt

Adityanath said that the government has provided over 5 lakh jobs and they were not given on the basis of one’s caste and religion. "No one will be able to raise a finger and accuse us," he added.

On improvement in road and air connectivity, Adityanath said the roads are of good quality.

Improved Flight Connectivity

"There are 14 flights connectiing from Gorakhpur along with 9 airports. We are also building airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Chitrakoot, Sravasti. Asia's largest airport is also being built in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

"Could anyone have thought of an airport in Azamgarh earlier? People of Mumbai used to fear the name of Azamgarh, today an airport is being built in Azamgarh," Adityanath said.

Yogi's Itinerary in Mumbai

In Mumbai, Adityanath is scheduled to meet the country’s leading industrialists and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida.

The list of industrialists includes Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal, Parle Agro Chairman Prakash Chauhan and MD Shawna Chauhan, Torrent Power MD Jindal Mehta and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani.

Adityanath is the third Chief Minister after Odisha CM Navin Patnaik and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to visit Mumbai and invite investors to their respective states.

Prior to these closed-door meetings, Adityanath will make a courtesy call on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He will also meet officials of various banks at Hotel Taj.