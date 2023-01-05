e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessYogi Adityanath meets bankers in Mumbai ahead of 'Roadshow' for Global Investors Summit 2023

Yogi Adityanath meets bankers in Mumbai ahead of 'Roadshow' for Global Investors Summit 2023

The UP CM will also meet industry leaders and filmmakers later today as part of the 'Roadshow' in the city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath meets bankers in Mumbai ahead of 'Roadshow' for Global Investors Summit 2023.

He was discussing investment opportunities in the state with leaders of top banks and financial institutions in Mumbai.

The UP CM will also meet industry leaders and filmmakers later today as part of the 'Roadshow' in the city for Global Investors Summit 2023.

Read Also
Yogi Adityanath brings UP road show to Mumbai ahead of Global Investor Summit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food. This item topped the list

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food. This item topped the list

Yogi Adityanath meets bankers in Mumbai ahead of 'Roadshow' for Global Investors Summit 2023

Yogi Adityanath meets bankers in Mumbai ahead of 'Roadshow' for Global Investors Summit 2023

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.73 against dollar

Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.73 against dollar

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities