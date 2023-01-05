Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath meets bankers in Mumbai ahead of 'Roadshow' for Global Investors Summit 2023.
He was discussing investment opportunities in the state with leaders of top banks and financial institutions in Mumbai.
The UP CM will also meet industry leaders and filmmakers later today as part of the 'Roadshow' in the city for Global Investors Summit 2023.
