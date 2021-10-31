Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray raises concern over slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination; says issue will be discussed in meeting with PM Modi on Nov 3

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed concern over the slow pace of vaccination and added that on November 3 there will be a meeting with PM Modi to discuss the issue.

Thackeray said that the availability of vaccine doses is not an issue but people are hesitant and they should now come forward. Speaking about the pandemic, he said that the government focused on increasing health infrastructure in the last two years during COVID-19.

Here are a few other statements by CM Uddhav Thackeray:

COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on the state economy. It is not just in Maharashtra but the world over there is a financial issue.

The impact of the third wave of COVID-19 can be reduced if covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

The government will have to take calculated risks but despite being fully vaccinated wearing a mask is important to combat COVID-19.

RTPCR test, mask and vaccination are important and it will remain in force for a while to combat COVID-19.

The government will have to take short, medium and long term measures to tackle natural furies.

Government has a roadmap to deal with climate change and global warming.

He also urged people to cooperate in the implementation of the state government plan to combat global warming.

PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage on Nov 3

Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on November 3 at 12 noon via video conferencing. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, it added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.14 crore. A total of 1,06,14,40,335 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 68,04,806 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 02:46 PM IST