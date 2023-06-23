Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Stays Sale Of MIDC Garden Plot In Turbhe

Navi Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stayed the sale of a plot executed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Indiranagar under Turbhe ward in Navi Mumbai.

A garden on the plot was used by the local residents. By the time the CM stayed the deal, M/s Bhakhare Brothers had already removed the open gym and children’s toys from the park and constructed a boundary wall.

The number OS-7 plot measuring around 38,484sqm belonged to MIDC, which was leased to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in 1997. The civic body spent money and developed a garden called Shantabai Sutar Park Site. Recently, with the MP funds, an open gym was also set up.

Mahesh Kotiwale, deputy chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) said that he and some other local leaders approached the NMMC administration and got the work stopped in February 2023. However, in May 2023, the work of digging and construction was resumed with the registration of the plot.

Plot divided into two parts

The total plot area was divided into two major parts of which the construction work was started on around 2000sqm. A part is also used for a truck terminal. Kotiwale said that they formed Indiranagar Udyan Bachao Samiti with the involvement of all political parties. “We sent a letter to the CM and other persons concerned,” said Kotiwale.

Meanwhile, Vijay Nahata, senior Shiv Sena leader of the Shinde faction and chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority wrote to the CM to stay the sale. Local Shiv Sena leader Suresh Kulkarni of the Shinde faction also met the CM and sought his help.

Finally, CM Shinde sought a detailed report from MIDC. Meanwhile, MIDC on June 21 directed M/s Bhakhre Brothers to stop work immediately. Now, locals, mostly slum dwellers, have demanded that the garden be restored as that was the only open space in the area.

