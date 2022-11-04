Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde announces concrete-free roads in city in two years

CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Mumbai: Three days after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced cancellation of the tenders for cement concretization of 400 km of roads in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated on Friday that asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years.

Motorists can expect a smooth ride as they won’t have a backbreaking experience. Besides, they can expect pothole-free roads, especially in the monsoon.

Shinde at the conclave here spelled out his government’s vision for Mumbai, especially by pushing the implementation of a slew of transport infrastructure projects in order to improve connectivity and reduce congestion.

"Construction of quality roads is being done in Mumbai. The tender process has started. The BMC Commissioner has also been instructed to complete the concrete roads worth around Rs 5,500 crore in two years," said Shinde.

22-kilometer Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) is underway

Shinde said the work of the 22-kilometer Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL), which is the longest sea link, is underway and will boost Mumbai's development, adding that efforts are being made to complete the sea link at the earliest.

Along with this, CM said the public transport system is being strengthened and the metro network is being developed. About 340 km of metro rail network is being constructed in major cities, and the work will be completed by 2027. The government has already taken the decision to develop a metro car shed in Aarey for the benefit of the passengers.

Shinde announced that the government is committed to the development of the state and asserted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and Maharashtra will scale a new high in development.

Ours government will be a people-oriented, development-oriented

"Ours will be a people-oriented, development-oriented government." In the last three months, good decisions have been taken in the interest of the people. The public was relieved by reducing the prices of petrol and diesel. The government has helped the victims of natural calamities more than the norms of the NDRF. Maharashtra has the highest number of infrastructure projects in the country,’’ said Shinde. He noted that the "Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana" is being started in the state.

"The state government is serving the public through development works." It is a government of the people. Festivals are now being celebrated with enthusiasm. "The economy is reviving after the pandemic," said the CM.

The CM said that discussions have been held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about industrial projects in the state, and he has promised that big projects will be given in Maharashtra. The government will focus on the 100% implementation of memoranda of understanding. He hoped that the state would attract more foreign direct investment.

Samriddhi Highway will start soon

Shinde said that the Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi MahaMarg will be opened soon, adding that it will be a game changer. He announced that new townships, nodes, and knowledge cities are being constructed along with Samruddhi Mahamarg, which will lead to the creation of jobs. It will bring prosperity to the lives of farmers and others across all sectors.