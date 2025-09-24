Maharashtra Rains: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CMs Visit Marathwada To Evaluate Flood Situation| VIDEO | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, together with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, plans to evaluate the damage from heavy rains in the flood-stricken Marathwada area on Wednesday. The recent rainfall has caused eight deaths and extensive destruction to residences and agriculture.

Significant regions such as Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Parbhani faced extreme waterlogging, with more than 33,010 hectares of crops impacted in Dharashiv by itself. CM Fadnavis plans to tour several areas in Latur, whereas Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will evaluate Dharashiv and Beed. Additional officials, such as ministers from health and transportation, will also assess affected regions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar encouraged farmers to remain hopeful and promised prompt aid for those affected by crop losses, highlighting the necessity for careful administration planning to provide swift support. He engaged with farmers in Karmala taluka of Solapur, collecting information on their hardships and evaluations of damage. Orders for prompt administrative measures were given to enable swift compensation and assistance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Devendra Fadnavis toured the regions impacted by severe rainfall at Ujani in Ausa Taluka, Latur, where he spoke with farmers and evaluated the destruction caused by the intense downpour. Minister Shivendra Sinh Raje Bhonsle, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, MLA Ranajagjitsinha Patil, along with relevant officials, were in attendance.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant responded by criticizing the government's financial assistance package of ₹2,215 crore for 31.64 lakh impacted farmers, implying it amounts to a paltry ₹7,000 per farmer. He criticized the government's hesitance to provide sufficient support to the agricultural sector, in contrast to its eagerness to aid businesses. The Congress has called for an enhanced support of ₹50,000 per hectare, challenging the government's priorities following these substantial agricultural losses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked about the political criticism, Deputy CM Shinde stated, "the criticism is shameful, the times are critical, people are roaming in single clothing, whatever help can be done will be done for now," assuring detailed help with account of losses faced by farmers will be done after situation comes under control.