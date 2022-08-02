Mumbai to be potholes-free? BMC invites tenders worth rupees 5,800 crores for improvement of roads | BL Soni

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is always targeted over the pothole riddle roads in Mumbai. Now, BMC has invited tenders worth rupees 5800crores for the improvement of roads. under these tenders, around 400 km. roads will be concretised to improve their standard.

All these roads will be made from cement concrete and BMC has hope that the potholes problem will be solved in the next two years. BMC has collectively invited tenders of different roads in Mumbai so contractors who have experience in constructing state and national highways can participate in the tender process.

Recently, CM Eknath Shinde conducted a meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner P. Velrasu. In the meeting, CM Shinde took an overall review of the roads of Mumbai.

Commissioner has informed the CM that all the roads of Mumbai are being concretised in a phased manner. As of now, BMC has completed 984.84 km of concretisation of roads and BMC will not touch roads which are already concretised.

BMC has sped up the process of concretisation of roads. It has been seen that as compared to asphalt roads, fewer potholes appear on concrete roads and the maintenance cost of concrete roads is cheaper compared to asphalt roads.

In the year 2022-2023 BMC has undertaken concretisation work of 236.58 km of roads. Provision of Rs. 2,200 crores have also been made for the same work. Further, BMC has proposed 400 km of road work for this year. BMC will undertake 423 km concretisation of roads next year.

In the currently invited tenders, 71 KM roads are of Mumbai City for which, approximately 1194 cr. will be spent, 811 cr. will be spent on 70 km roads of eastern suburbs and 3,801 crores will be spent on the concretisation of 275 km. roads of western suburbs.

Under these tender processes, BMC has denied a joint venture system because which contractors of State and national highways can participate. BMC has also put a condition that 'Mechanised Slip Form Paver' a modern mechanism should be used so more roads can be concretised in less time.

BMC has told contractors to make utility ducts under the roads so there will not be a need to dig trenches on the roads. Absorption pits are also constructed beneath the roads so rainwater can percolate into the earth.

BMC will also provide a QR code on the barricades of construction of road sites where citizens can scan it and will know all the details of ongoing road construction. BMC will also appoint a quality control monitoring firm to keep watch on the quality of roads.

After the issuance of a work order, work should be completed within 24 months and the defect liability period will be of 10 years. BMC will keep 20 percent of the amount with them so maintenance can be done on time.