Mumbai: CM cautions people to stay indoors or be ready for stricter curbs

Mumbai:

Thackeray, in his web address, made it amply clear that the lockdown is up to May 3 and it has been relaxed partially, especially in 20 districts that come under green and orange zones. He reminded the people that Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region are hotspots and are under the red zone category.

Thackeray further appealed to the people not to take undue advantage of the partial relaxation, as the war against CoVID-19 was still underway. He reiterated that the people should stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels. A senior bureaucrat said the government may restrict vehicle movement if people hit the roads.

Earlier, office goers and financial services, in particular, came out in large numbers in their vehicles, which resulted in traffic on the eastern and western express highways. The vehicle owners had to strive to pass through the narrow roads due to the barricades deployed by the police. At Mulund, Dahisar and Vashi toll plazas, vehicles queued up for toll payment.

In the suburbs, people gathered to shop essential items. The police had a tough time dispersing them.

As per the revised lockdown guidelines, the railways, bus and air services will continue to remain closed. Pre-monsoon and construction work in Greater Mumbai, excluding 663 containment zones, are allowed. Malls, food plazas, gyms and cinema theatres will still remain closed.

In about 20 districts falling under the green and orange zones, industrial activity, farming and agriculture industries are allowed to restart operations while strictly observing social distancing and hygiene norms.