‘Modiji will never forgive him’: Twitter full of jokes over Tejasvi Surya’s ‘Arab women orgasm’ tweet

Tejasvi Surya, the youth icon of the rightwing was in the news for an old Tweet. The tweet wars – for the uninitiated – consists of finding out uncomfortable tweets from the past and blowing them up until it becomes an albatross around the neck.

Hollywood director James Gunn for example was briefly fired by Disney from directing Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 for old paedophile jokes and Surya was the latest high-profile target of this war of the tweets.

It has been employed by both sides of the political divide to devastating effect. The latest trophy was Tejasvi Surya – the young BJP LS MP from Bangalore South.

Surya, allegedly quoting Canadian-Pakistani Tarak Fateh, had written: “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”