Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 2

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 90.22 percent on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 96.90 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,05,878 million litres of water or 90.22 percent as recorded on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.90% with 14,02,553 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 14,11,638 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.50 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 89.75% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 94.13%, Upper Vaitarna has 79.26%, Bhatsa 90.36%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.38 mm, 8.2 mm and 9.77 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.84 metres is expected at 8.38 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.33 metres is likely to occur at 3.16 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity. Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers.

The country received 24 per cent less than normal rainfall in August, a vast deviation from the IMD's predictions for the month, but the latest forecasts say it is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Cabinet clears model school proposal to improve education quality

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:16 PM IST