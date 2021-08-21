Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 21

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 85.94 percent on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 90.88 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,43,884 million litres of water or 85.94 percent on Saturday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 90.88% with 13,15,423 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,73,708 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.02 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 88.20% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 92.37%, Upper Vaitarna has 73.60%, Bhatsa 84.36%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Water stock in Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, has increased since the revival of the monsoon over the last few days

In a respite from rising temperature and humidity, Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall on second day. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Saturday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 41.39 mm, 37.69 mm and 41.58 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.44 metres is expected at 11.27 am and another high tide of 4.01 metres is expected at 11.28 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.44 metres is likely to occur at 5.32 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:52 PM IST