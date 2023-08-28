 Mumbai: Civil Society To Support INDIA Alliance, Samarthan Sankalp Jan Sabha Planned On Aug 30
Mumbai: Civil Society To Support INDIA Alliance, Samarthan Sankalp Jan Sabha Planned On Aug 30

Shared perspective on various challenges that face our country will be explained at this public meeting and a resolution on the expectations and demands of the civil society will be passed.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Opposition MPs from INDIA alliance | PTI

An alliance of over 150 citizen's organizations and voluntary movements have extended support to the INDIA front.

A Samarthan Sankalp Jan Sabha will be held at the Patuck College Hall, Vakola Bridge, Santacruz (E), on Wednesday, 30th August 2023, from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Luminaries from the citizen's inotiatives like, Tista Setaowad, Medha Patkar and Rakesh Tikeit along with some senior leaders will address the program, Firoz Mithiborwala said here on Monday.

Shared perspective on various challenges that face our country will be explained at this public meeting and a resolution on the expectations and demands of the civil society will be passed, member of the coordination committee Vishal Hiwale said at a press conference here.

Guddi S L, Ram Puniyani, Irfan Engineer, Dr. Vivek Korde and Sharad Kadam are some of the other members of the committee.

Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, Com. Ashok Dhawale, Com. D. Raja, Com. Dipankar Bhattacharya, Abu Asim Azmi, Prof. Jayant Patil, Kapil Patil and Vidya Chawan from political parties and Dr. G G Parikh, Satyapal Malik, Rakesh Tikait, Medha Patkar, Teesta Setalvad, Shyam Dada Gaikwad, Niranjan Takle, Feroze Mithiborwala, Dr. Salim Khan, Dolphy D'Souza and Dr. Vivek Korde from the civil society fraternity have concented to be at the publoc meeting.

article-image

