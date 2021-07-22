Mumbai: City’s active Covid-19 cases down by half

There has been a significant decline in the number of active cases in Mumbai in the last two months. In just one month, from June 22 to July 21, the numbers came down by more than 50 per cent.

From 28,508 on May 22, active cases dipped to 14,453 by June 22. By July 21, the number of active cases further fell to 6,020.

The number of new cases reported daily has also fallen below 500 in the past few days, while the overall growth rate of cases in the city has dropped to as low as 0.06 per cent.

BMC officials said though the number of cases is declining, the civic body has not lowered its guard and is preparing for the worst – the third wave. Additional municipal commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani said, “We will continue to actively monitor the situation across all wards, not leaving any loose ends.”

He said the number of tests being done is constant, with no significant reduction, and the containment strategy will continue to remain stringent.

Meanwhile, ward-wise, the R-central ward (Borivali and parts of Charkop) continues to have the highest number of active cases at 576, followed by K-West ward (Juhu, Versova, Andheri) with 479 active cases.

The total number of recoveries in the city has reached 7,08,214, registering a recovery rate of 97 per cent, as against the city’s cumulative case count of 7,32,349. The fatality rate has gone down to 2.15 per cent.