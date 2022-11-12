Mumbai: City witnesses warm dry climate on Saturday

Mumbai: City witnesses warm dry climate on Friday | BL Soni

Mumbai: As the city stands between the retreat of monsoon and the initial phase of the winter season, it is currently experiencing warm and dry weather compared to the usual humid climate of Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the humidity levels of the city dropped down to 51% as recorded by the Santacruz observatory on Saturday. During the monsoon, the city experiences more than 95% humidity.

The IMD has forecasted clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperature hovering between 35 and 22 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

Santacruz, Colaba witnesses some winter

On Saturday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius, with 51% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.0 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Mumbai on Saturday recorded a over all 'moderate' Air Quality Index (AQI) of 159. While regions like Chembur and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) remained in the ‘poor’ category with AQIs of 218 and 251 respectively.

Delhi records ‘very poor’ air quality

However, Delhi recorded a consistent ‘very poor’ air quality with 222 AQI. Meanwhile, other cities like Pune and Ahmedabad remained in the ‘moderate’ category and recorded AQIs of 48 and 64, respectively.