Mumbai: City logs 546 new Covid cases; no vax drive today

The city witnessed a 13.51 per cent rise in the daily Covid cases on Thursday, with 546 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours compared to 481 cases being recorded on October 13. The total number of cases in Mumbai has now increased to 7,49,620 till now. Meanwhile, five people succumbed to the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus on Thursday, pushing the overall death toll to 16,172.

Maharashtra also witnessed a marginal surge in Covid cases on Thursday, with 2,384 new infections and 35 Covid deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 65,86,280, with 1,39,705 fatalities till now.

Senior health officer from the civic health department said the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a cause of concern as five to six districts in Maharashtra reported a weekly positivity rate more than the state average.

“Though major parts of the state have developed immunity against the virus, which was seen in the recent serosurvey in Mumbai, the risk of spurt in cases is still there. It could be witnessed during festive seasons. Many districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha have developed herd immunity,” he said.

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer said “In Pune, climatic conditions are responsible for a surge in cases. In Ahmednagar, we are witnessing cases coming from rural parts,” said Dr Awate. However, he cautioned that there is a possibility of a surge in Covid cases in the coming days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:16 AM IST