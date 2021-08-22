Mumbai: City lakes to be revamped soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to formulate an overall development plan for water bodies. This comes on the heels of the recent clean-up drive undertaken at Bandra Talao by citizens and activists. When the drive had gained momentum, the civic body office got involved and appointed contractors for maintenance of the lake. Now, it has decided to revamp water bodies that are in poor condition.

Last month, the BMC floated a proposal to clean three ponds. However, members of the Standing Committee returned the proposal and stated that it should pitch an overall development plan for all lakes.

Now, a senior official has confirmed that the BMC is indeed preparing such a list. “After the list is prepared, a survey will be undertaken by the respective ward offices and the report will be submitted. Then, maintenance will take priority,” the official said.

Many such lakes were once sources of drinking water. “However, with infrastructure development taking place, these lakes have turned into sewage disposal points,” he said.

The BMC official said, after the preliminary report is filed, a long-term plan could be formulated based on the findings. “If needed, we may seek funds for this project during the BMC budget next year,” the official said.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:35 PM IST