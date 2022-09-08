Mumbai: Citizens hold silent protest at Sanjay Gandhi National Park against Ganesh idol immersions in Dahisar river

'Mumbai March' calls protest at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s decision to allow the immersion of Ganesh idol in the Dahisar instead of an artificial pond out side the Park. |

Mumbai: The citizens group 'Mumbai March' held a silent protest this morning at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) against the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow the immersion of Ganesh idol in the Dahisar river inside the park on the tenth day of the festival on September 9.

The protest was held at 7 am by the group that has been working to push for the rejuvenation of Mumbai’s rivers.

The immersion inside SGNP was stopped in 2018 and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) constructed permanent artificial immersion ponds outside the national park in its car parking lot.

However, political banners and posters were put up in the area Tuesday, announcing to Ganesh mandals that immersion is now being allowed inside the national park.

Vikram Chogle from Mumbai March said, "The boating spot at SGNP has been turned into an immersion spot. This is the source of the Dahisar river. The spot is rich in marine biodiversity."

Moreover, the immersion spot is about a kilometre inside the park. "As immersion goes on till late morning the next day, there will be loud music, flood lights, and a lot of crows inside the park overnight," he added.

Chogle further said Mumbai March has sent notices to the BMC, forest officials and the Pollution Control Board regarding the decision, but they have not received a reply, adding they will approach the court shortly for the same.

The BMC in December 2021 inaugurated a project worth Rs 246 crore for the rejuvenation of the Dahisar river that is presently on its way.