Mumbai: Circles, squares in the market to ensure safe distance during lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

The people, shop owners are now setting an example of self discipline during fight against Corona virus.

In rural part of Maharashtra, people tried to ensure safe distance during purchase of various items. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too take note of this positive behaviour by common man and tweeted their photos.

A daily needs shop in village Kotoli in Kolhapur district drew circles with safe distance and asked common man who came to buy the daily needs to stand in those circles. A vegetable seller in Nanded city too drew white squares with safe distance. He asked the buyers to stand in those circles in que and them purchase the vegetables.

On Wednesday, all Maharashtrians observed Gudipadwa, their new year without much celebration. A Housing society erected Gudhi on terrace of the building and ensured that residents will keep safe distance from each other while worshipping this Gudhi.

In Osmanabad, police took initiative to ensure the safe distance in the market areas. They drew circles with red chalk in front of many shops. They also deputed police force in the market to ensure that common man will stand in the circles while doing purchase.