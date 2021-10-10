e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 18,166 new COVID-19 cases, 23,624 recoveries and 214 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:57 AM IST

Mumbai: Chhattisgarh man held for stalking woman from Malabar Hill

PTI
Mumbai: Chhattisgarh man held for stalking woman from Malabar Hill | File Photo

Mumbai: Chhattisgarh man held for stalking woman from Malabar Hill | File Photo

Advertisement

A 24-year-old man from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman from Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Sumit Kumar Singh had sent the woman a friend request on Facebook and then started sending obscene messages, photographs and videos, the police said quoting the complaint.

"He was arrested from Bilaspur under sections 354D of IPC and section 67A of IT Act," the Malabar Hill police station official added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai drugs bust case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleges NCB let off trio on BJP directions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal