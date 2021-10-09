Mumbai drugs bust case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleges NCB let off trio on BJP directions

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Spokesman Nawab Malik on Saturday released a few videos claiming that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had released three of the 11 people detained on the cruise liner, as per the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directions, alleging collusion between them.

Malik provided evidence of the claims, saying that three people – Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala -- were released. “After the raid on the cruise liner, NCB official Sameer Wankhede had said that 8-10 people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. Their names (three released) came up during a court hearing,” he said.

Sachdeva is said to be the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kumbojh. At the same time, Gabba and Furniturewala are said to be close friends of Aryan Khan.

Malik demanded that the call records of these three people, along with that of Wankhede, be examined. “Rishabh Sachdeva’s father and uncle came to the NCB office, and telephonic conversations happened between Wankhede and the BJP leaders in Mumbai and Delhi from Sachdeva’s father's cell phone,” he claimed.

He asked why the trio was let off and no proper explanation was given. “Why were the phones of these three persons not seized?” he questioned.

According to Malik, the Mumbai police were also given information that 11 people had been detained on the cruise ship.

“Our info says BJP central and state leaders asked NCB to release them,” claimed Malik and demanded that the NCB should clear the air.

He further demanded that the Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into the matter. “I will write to the CM also. If required, an inquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids,” he added.

Malik on Friday had alleged that the NCB’s raid on the cruise was “fake, planned and conspired to defame the film industry and the Maharashtra government”. “Selective people have been arrested...The matter is serious. CCTV footage should be taken, and a detailed inquiry should be conducted,” the minority affairs minister alleged.

Replying to the allegations, Mohit Kumbojh said there is no truth in the claims. He would file a defamation suit against Malik, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.

NCB refutes charges

The NCB too held a press conference and clarified that the allegations levelled by Malik were “baseless, motivated afterthoughts and prejudicial”. NCB Director, Mumbai Zone, Sameer Wankhede, said the anti-drugs agency works professionally. “We do not see any political party and religion. We do our job professionally,” he answered.

NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh clarified that such statements are based on conjecture and assumptions.

“These assumptions are frivolous and malicious.'' He added that he would not comment on what other people were saying and called the NCB a responsible organisation. “Whatever we say is based on the proofs and evidence. We are doing our work honestly and dedicatedly,” he said.

Singh said independent public witnesses are required to be present during any seizure operation as per the set legal procedure.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:49 PM IST