Mumbai-Chennai Triweekly Express to ply daily as Central Railway increases frequency

Central Railway has decided to increase the frequency of 22157/22158 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai - Chennai Egmore Triweekly Express to daily, a recent press release stated.

The train will ply as daily for CSMT from December 12 and December 15 from Chennai Egmore.

Frequency of Mumbai-Chennai Triweekly Express increased to Daily pic.twitter.com/mQT1qUehu0 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 5, 2021

There will be no change in halts, timings and composition of the train, the release said. Reservation: Bookings for the increased frequency of train no. 22157 will open from 5.12.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of the above train, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App, the release said.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination, the release said further.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 03:16 PM IST