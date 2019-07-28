Mumbai: Chain snatchers strike at will, cops clueless

Bhayandar: The spate of chain snatchings in the twin-city shows no sign of abating, as bike-borne perpetrators are growing more brazen by the day. Three cases – two from Kashimira and one from Bhayandar (east) have been reported in a single day. While the Thane (rural) police continue to grope in the dark, several chain and bag snatching cases go unreported in the region. While a 23-year-old newly-wed bride became the latest target after two bikers snatched her mangalsutra worth Rs 2,40,000 and sped in the Penkarpada area, a 39-year-old steel trader also became the victim of probably the same bikers who snatched his gold chain worth Rs 60,000 in Vijay Park – both the spots where the crime took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Kashimira police station.

In a similar case, a 36-year-old housewife as robbed of her gold chains worth Rs 89,100 by the bike borne miscreants in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east). Describing the culprit to be aged 25 to 30 years, riding a black bike, the victims have stated that the techniques adopted by the snatchers pose threat to their lives especially when they try to resist the loot. Based on the description, the police are trying to procure footages captured by Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene and on possible getaway routes, in order to gather clues and zero-it on the suspect. A case under section 392 has been registered.