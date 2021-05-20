Mumbai: Centre hails COVID-19 containment in Ahmednagar and Nanded

The central government has hailed the COVID-19 containment and management efforts in Ahmednagar and Nanded. In all, 17 district collectors of Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Satara, Nashik, Beed, Sangli, Amravati, Jalna, Wardha, Solapur, Palghar, Osmanabad, Latur, Kolhapur and Nagpur, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and accompanied by Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Thursday, participated in the video conference addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray informed that an independent coordinating officer was appointed for each work in a bid to achieve harmony in the districts. These coordinating officers assisted in COVID-19 testing, vaccination and fees charged by private doctors and hospitals.

Ahmednagar District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale briefed the implementation of the My Family, My Responsibility campaign in the district that reached out to all homes and collected information about people with comorbidities. This helped provide timely treatment to suspects. The administration was able to curb the positivity rate.

The Hiware Bazar village model of COVID-19 containment with the formation of four teams of health employees and volunteers to conduct surveys of each house was also praised by the PM. The team managed to convince villagers to opt for quarantine, which they initially opposed.

In addition, the central government also hailed the efforts made by the administration in Bhosi village, Nanded, to break the virus chain. The administration, with the active involvement of villagers, could isolate those who had contracted the virus and curbed its spread in the village. According to Nanded Zilla Parishad member Prakash Deshmukh Bhosikar, a month and half has passed and no new patient has been found in the village. “The COVID-19 pandemic can be fought effectively by adopting the age-old path of isolation as was being done during the days of plague,” he noted. Meanwhile, the union Health Ministry praised the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts in oxygen management and containing the virus.