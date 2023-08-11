Mumbai: Central Railway’s Road Over Bridge Operational In Kalyan-Vitthalwadi Section

Representational picture | File

The Central Railway (CR) successfully made a Road Over Bridge (ROB) operational on August 10, effectively replacing a level crossing gate that connected Kalyan and Vitthalwadi.

The project was completed under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-3A) by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) in just 14 months.

“Closure of this level crossing gate and opening of ROB flyover will reduce detention of both rail and road traffic. It will save around one minute for each train,” said a senior official of CR.

“With an average of 324 trains, including 224 local trains, passing through the section each day, the closure of the level crossing gate is expected to save up to one minute of travel time for local trains, which were previously detained due to gate operations,” the official said.

The Total Unit Vehicles (TUV) count, a measure of road and rail traffic heaviness, for this level crossing gate, was an impressive 6,73,004 per annum, making it one of the busiest gates in the area.

The construction of the ROB, which began on June 10, 2022, was completed in 14 months. The cost of the ROB was estimated at Rs17 crore, boasting a bridge span of 36 meters, with approach length of 105 meters on the east side and 75 meter on the west side. The carriage width is 9.5 meter, and a footpath 1.5 meter wide, has been provided for pedestrian use.

