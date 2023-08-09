New Amravati Becomes Central Railway's 3rd Station To Be Managed By Women-Only Staff

New Amravati station | FPJ

Central Railway’s New Amravati station becomes the first station in Bhusaval Division and third station of Central Railway CR to be a Pink Station – wholly managed by women staff.

According to a senior official, Central Railway moves one more step ahead in women empowerment with New Amravati station being set up as an all women-only managed station in Bhusaval Division.

New Amravati station which is the first “Pink Station” on Bhusaval division and the 3rd on Central Railway to be entirely managed by Women staff, has a staff strength of 12 women employees including 4 Deputy Station Superintendents, 4 Pointswomen, 3 Railway Protection Personnel and 1 Station Ticket Booking Agent.

The station has a daily footfall of approximately 380 passengers and has 10 trains operating / passing through daily.

"Central Railway has always been at the forefront in terms of providing equal opportunities to its Women employees. It has the distinction of being the 1st Zone on Indian Railways to set up an All Women managed station – Matunga station on Mumbai division followed by Ajni station on Nagpur division" said an official of CR.

