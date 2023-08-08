Mumbai News: Green Signal To Multi-Crore Facelift For 3 Central Railway Stations

Modern facelift of Vikhroli station |

Under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, the Central Railway's Parel, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations are set to undergo a multi-crore makeover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the project which will revamp 508 stations in the first phase. A total of 1,309 stations have been identified for a modern facelift, with 76 of them falling under the CR's purview.

While a budget of ₹19.41 crore has been earmarked for changing the face of Parel station, funds of ₹19.16 crore and ₹27.01 crore were allocated for Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg. Gradually, 13 other suburban stations will be upgraded under the scheme.

An inclusive approach

According to a senior rail official, the comprehensive upgrades envisage aesthetically pleasing station buildings, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants and better platforms with improved passenger amenities. Moreover, the project emphasises on enhanced connectivity through the addition of lifts and escalators, and modern guidance and information systems. An inclusive approach is a key component of this initiative, with facilities designed to be divyangjan-friendly, the official added.

Makeover plan has been tailored to taste for each station

Notably, the makeover plan has been tailored to taste for each station. For instance, Parel was chosen owing to its proximity to major hospitals such as KEM, Tata and Wadia and Gandhi TB Hospital while it's also emerging as a corporate hub. Likewise, Kanjurmarg made it to the list as it's close to integrated double-deck Metro stations (Green Line 4 and Pink Line 6), IIT-Bombay, Kendriya Vidyalaya and a thriving industrial hub. Vikhroli's strategic significance lies in its proximity to various industries, its role in the burgeoning IT sector and an upcoming Metro Green Line 4 station.

