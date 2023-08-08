 Mumbai News: Central Railway’s CSMT-Khopoli Local To Run As Fast Service
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has decided to upgrade its 4.24am slow CSMT-Khopoli suburban local service due to operational reasons. Effective from August 10, the service, previously categorized as a slow local, will now operate as a fast local, trimming travel times and bringing relief to countless passengers. It will depart from CSMT at 4.35am.

“Under the revised schedule, the train will halt at Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivali, and Kalyan stations,” said an official.

Passengers to save 11 minutes during their daily commute

With the newly introduced fast local designation, the train will now reach Kalyan by 5.5am with no change in the departure time. This adjustment will save passengers a valuable 11 minutes during their daily commute.

According to CR, the service will continue to operate as a slow local beyond Kalyan, maintaining the same timings as before for the stretch between Kalyan and Khopoli. This measured approach ensures that passengers traveling on the entire route will still enjoy consistent service.

“The decision to upgrade the service reflects the CR’s commitment to enhancing the commuting experience for its passengers,” said a senior officer of CR.

article-image
