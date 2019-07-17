Mumbai: Central Railway’s local services affected due to OHE problem between Vithalwadi and Kalyan

Office goers and people commuting from Central Railway on Wednesday morning had to face hardship to reach to their destination as Over head equipment (OHE) of a local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan damaged on Up line, services were held up. People were seen walking on track to reach the nearest station that is Kalyan station.
Central Railway in a tweet said that "Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."