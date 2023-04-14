Mumbai: Central Railway to undertake mega blocks on Friday & Saturday to shift freight corridor girder | File

The Central Railway (CR) will operate an integrated traffic and power block on the CSMT-Kalyan / Kasara section to open girders for a dedicated freight corridor between Kopar and Thakurli stations from 1.30 am to 4.30 am on the intervening night of April 14-15.

The last Titwala-bound local towards Kasara will leave CSMT at 10.50pm and the last local towards Karjat towards Ambernath will leave CSMT at 11.51pm.

On the intervening night of April 15-16, the CR will operate a special traffic and power block on all three lines to shift open web girders for the corridor between Kopar and Thakurli stations from 1.30 am to 4 am. Last week, the 80mt girder was launched towards the Kalyan-end for the corridor.

Here are the details of train pattern during the block hours

Suburban

• Last Local towards Karjat before the block: A 67 Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 23.51 hrs.

• Last Local towards Kasara before the block: TL 63 Titwala local leaving CSMT at 22.50 hrs.

• First Local towards CSMT after the block: S 4 CSMT local leaving Karjat at 03.40 hrs.

• First Local towards CSMT after the block: TL 6 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 05.11 hrs.

Regulation of UP trains

• 12102 Shalimar-LTT express will be regulated at Asangaon station from 02.20 hrs to 04.30 hrs and will arrive destination 2 hours, 15 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 12810 Howrah-CSMT express will be regulated at Atgaon station from 02.38 hrs to 03.35 hrs and will arrive destination 1 hour later than its scheduled time.

• 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT express will be regulated at Khardi station from 02.55 hrs to 04.25 hrs and will arrive destination 1 hour 55 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 11402 Adilabad-CSMT express and 12545 Raxual-LTT express will be regulated at Kasara from 03.23 hrs to 04.35 hrs and arrive destination 1 hour and 50 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 12112 Amravati-CSMT express and 12106 Gondia-CSMT express will be regulated at Igatpuri from 03.35 hrs to 04.10 hrs and arrive destination 30 to 50 minutes later than its scheduled time.

• 17058 Secundreabad-CSMT Devgiri express, 12618 Mangala-Lashwadeep express, and 12138 Punjab Mail will arrive destination 15 to 20 minutes late.

Following UP trains will be diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva route

• 11020 Bhubhaneshwar-CSMT express

• 18519 Vishakapatnam-LTT express

• 12702 Hyderabad-CSMT express

• 11140 Gadag-CSMT express

The Railway in their press statement said, "All Mail / express trains / Holiday specials will be regulated / re-scheduled as per operational requirement."

The further added, "Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks."