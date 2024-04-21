 Mumbai: Central Railway To Run Summer Special Train From Pune To Danapur; Check Details Here
Central Railway will run one-way summer special train between Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
01499 summer special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs on 30.03.2024  and will reach Danapur at 04.30 hrs on third day.

 Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki,  Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition:  20 Sleeper Class and 2  Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van  (Total 22 ICF coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special train no 01499 Pune-Danapur on special charges is already opened at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

