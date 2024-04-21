Central Railway Announces Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur/Dahar Ka Balaji And Kanpur | File

Central Railway has decided to run Pune to Danapur/Dahar Ka Balaji and Kanpur additional summer special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details are as under

1. Pune -Danapur-Pune summer special

Train No. 01425 Pune-Danapur summer special will leave Pune at 7.55pm on 25.04.2024 & 29.4.2024 and will reach Danapur on the third day at 4.30am.

Train No. 01426 Danapur-Pune summer special will leave Danapur at 6.30am on 27.4.2024 & 30.4.2024 and will arrive Pune at 5.35pm the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier + 16 Sleeper Class + 2 Second Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van =Total 22 ICF Coaches.

2. Pune -Dahar Ka Balaji-Pune summer special

Train No. 01433 Pune-Dahar Ka Balaji summer super fast special will leave Pune at 9.45am on 24.04.2024 & 01.5.2024 and will reach Dahar Ka Balaji next day at 7.45am.

Train No. 01434 Dahar Ka Balaji- Pune summer super fast special will leave Dahar ka Balaji at 10.30am on 25.04.2024 & 02.5.2024 and will arrive Pune the next day at 10.00am.

Halts: Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura & Jaipur.

Composition: One first AC + One AC-2 Tier + Two AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class + 6 General Second class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van =Total 17 ICF Coaches.

3. Pune - Kanpur-Pune summer special

Train No. 01429 Pune- Kanpur summer super fast special will leave Pune at 6.35am on 23.04.2024 & 30.4.2024 and will reach Kanpur next day at 7.10am.

Train No. 01430 Kanpur - Pune summer super fast special will leave Kanpur at 8.50am on 24.04.2024 & 01.5.2024 and will arrive Pune next day at 12.05pm.

Halts: Pune, Daund chord line, Ahmednagar , Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal , Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Veerangna Lakshmibai Jhansi junction & Orai

Composition: Three AC-2 Tier + 15 AC-3 Tier Economy & 2 Generator Car = Total 20 LHB Coaches.

Reservation: Bookings for Train No 01425, 01433 & 01429 will open on 21.04.2024 at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are requested to note and avail the facility of these trains.