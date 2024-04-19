Central Railway's General Manager Conducts Historic Pre-Monsoon Inspection of Karjat-Lonavala Section

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, embarked on a comprehensive pre-monsoon inspection | Kamal Mishra

In a landmark move showcasing Central Railway's dedication to passenger safety and connectivity enhancement, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, embarked on a comprehensive pre-monsoon inspection of the critical Karjat - Lonavala section on the Pune - Mumbai route.

"The inspection, completed on April 19th, encompassed the examination of a segment featuring 52 tunnels, towering hills up to 250 meters, and sharp curves with steep gradients, all pivotal to the operations of Mumbai Division" said an official.

Yadav's inspection included both track and hill regions, utilizing specialized inspection cars for track examination on April 18th, followed by hilltop and hill slope inspections on April 19th. The latter involved hiking almost 3.5 kilometers above the Monkey Hill tunnel ghat, a vital link connecting Mumbai and Pune.

According to CR, this historic inspection marked the first time an official of the General Manager's stature undertook a hill inspection, demonstrating Central Railway's proactive approach to maintenance and safety in recent past. Accompanied by Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, and other senior officers, Yadav meticulously examined critical locations from Monkey Hill Cabin to Thakurwadi.

Emphasizing Central Railway's commitment to proactive maintenance, ongoing efforts include the cleaning of existing catch water drains, with completion anticipated before the onset of the monsoon season. Additionally, construction is underway for new catch water drains, further fortifying safety measures.

"The culmination of Yadav's inspection underscores Central Railway's dedication to ensuring seamless transportation across the challenging South East Ghat region, fostering passenger safety and operational efficiency" said another official of CR.