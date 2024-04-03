 Mumbai News: Panvel- Karjat Rail Corridor Achieves Breakthrough With Completion Kirwali Tunnel; Know How It Benefits Commuters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Panvel- Karjat Rail Corridor Achieves Breakthrough With Completion Kirwali Tunnel; Know How It Benefits Commuters

Mumbai News: Panvel- Karjat Rail Corridor Achieves Breakthrough With Completion Kirwali Tunnel; Know How It Benefits Commuters

The tunnel traverses through the hardest kind of Class-3 rocks which are very difficult to bore through.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

The Panvel-Karjat rail corridor, as part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3), achieved a breakthrough with the completion of the 320mt Kirawali Tunnel on March 30. The tunnel traverses through the hardest kind of Class-3 rocks which are very difficult to bore through.

Read Also
Mumbai: Successful Launch Of 3rd Open Web Girder Marks Progress In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor...
article-image

Key Tunnel Milestones In Panvel-Karjat Rail Corridor Project

The project comprises three tunnels, collectively spanning an impressive 3,164mt. The Nadhal Tunnel achieved a breakthrough on May 10 last year. The second, Wavarle Tunnel, is the longest at 2,625mt, where substantial progress has been made with underground excavation completed for 2,425mt on April 2. Kirawali is the third tunnel in the project.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 61Mt Girder Launched In Two Hours Near Chikhale Station For Panvel-Karjat Suburban...
article-image

Panvel-Karjat Corridor's Transition To Double-Line System And Commuter Benefits

Currently the section operates on a single-line, limiting capacity and causing congestion during peak hours. The ongoing conversion to a double-line corridor will help accommodate suburban services more efficiently and also provide commuters with alternate routes. It will significantly shorten the commute between CSMT and Karjat compared to the existing route via Kalyan. The corridor will comprise five stations – Mohope, Chowk, Karjat, Chikhale, and Panvel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Child Mortality Rate Rises By 21.3% In Infants Over 5 Years, Reveals BMC Data

Mumbai News: Child Mortality Rate Rises By 21.3% In Infants Over 5 Years, Reveals BMC Data

Sanjay Nirupam Expelled By Congress For 6 Years

Sanjay Nirupam Expelled By Congress For 6 Years

Mumbai News: Panvel- Karjat Rail Corridor Achieves Breakthrough With Completion Kirwali Tunnel; Know...

Mumbai News: Panvel- Karjat Rail Corridor Achieves Breakthrough With Completion Kirwali Tunnel; Know...

Mumbai: Magistrate Court In Andheri Orders Preliminary Inquiry Into Molestation Allegation Against...

Mumbai: Magistrate Court In Andheri Orders Preliminary Inquiry Into Molestation Allegation Against...

Navi Mumbai Residents Oppose Development Plan Changes, Write To CM Eknath Shinde

Navi Mumbai Residents Oppose Development Plan Changes, Write To CM Eknath Shinde