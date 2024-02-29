Mumbai: Successful Launch Of 3rd Open Web Girder Marks Progress In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project

Third open web girder of the Road Under Bridge (RUB) over the Mumbai -Pune Expressway, near Chikhale station of the Panvel-Karjat line, was successfully launched on Wednesday. The operation, a crucial part of the under-construction Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor, was completed in just two hours, showcasing efficient project management.

The Road Under Bridge

The RUB spans over the Pune Expressway, consisting of four 61.00m open web girder spans for both up and down railway lines. This is the part of under construction Panvel - Karjat suburban corridor project. The completion of this project is expected to reduce travel time between CSMT and Karjat by nearly half an hour, benefiting commuters on the Mumbai-Pune route.

The meticulous planning and execution of the girder launch on 28th February 2024 involved the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the traffic police department of the state.

"A three-hour traffic block from 11 am to 2 pm was sanctioned, starting at 11.10 am, with the actual operation concluding in just two hours," said an official of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation ( MRVC), implementing body of the project.

Details of the girder launch

"The 250-ton girder was successfully launched by a team of 140 workers using 18 hillman rollers, winches, and wire ropes. Safety measures were paramount, with standby equipment, hydrants, a safety team, and medical personnel on-site. Traffic management during the block hours involved the deployment of around 35-40 traffic police personnel," said officials.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC, expressed satisfaction, stating, "Launching successfully completed adhering to all safety measures."

He further highlighted that the final girder's launch is scheduled for the next month, with the overall project aiming for completion by December 2025. Upon the completion of the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor, the travel time between CSMT and Karjat is expected to be reduced by over 30 minutes.