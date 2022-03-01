Mumbai: Central Railway to run 22 Trips of Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Ballia

Central Railway will run 22 tri-weekly special trains between Mumbai and Ballia to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival. The details are as under:

Train no.01001 tri-weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 14.15 hrs from 7.3.2022 to 30.3.2022 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 hrs on third day.

Train no.01002 tri-weekly special will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 15.15 hrs from 9.3.2022 to 1.4.2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra

*Composition*: One AC 2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

*Reservation*: Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01001 on special charges will open on 3.3.2022 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Please follow Covid appropriate behaviour for your and other’s safety.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:02 PM IST