 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate night traffic blocks for infra works

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
File

Central Railway will be operating night traffic and power blocks for dismantling of foot over bridge girders at Dadar station (at km 08/15-16) and for dismantling of N-type old foot over bridge at Thakurli station (at km 49/13-14). The details are as under:

Block-1

On 3.6.2022/4.6.2022 (Fri/Sat Night) From 12:40 am hrs to 06.00 am on Byculla-Matunga Up and Down fast lines

Diversion of Mail/Express Trains

Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT during the block period will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla and will take double halt at Dadar

Down Mail/Express (22105 Indrayani Express) leaving CSMT will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar.

Diversion of Suburban Trains

Up and Dn fast line suburban locals arriving / leaving CSMT will be diverted on Up and Dn slow line between Matunga and Byculla halting at stations as per their scheduled halts.

Block-2

On 4.6.2022/5.6.2022 (Sat/Sun Night) from 12.40 am to 05.40 am on Byculla-Matunga Down fast line

Diversion of Dn Mail/Express Train

12051 CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar platform No.1.

Diversion of Dn Suburban Trains

Down fast line suburban services will be diverted on down slow line during the block period and will halt as per their scheduled halts

Block-3

On 4.6.2022/5.6.2022 (Sat/Sun Night) from 01.15 am to 03.35 am on Kalyan-Diva Up and Down Fast/Slow lines

Down slow line services leaving CSMT from 11.51 pm to 12.24 am (4 locals) will be diverted on Down fast line and will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway to operate night traffic blocks for infra works

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of 14 pairs of summer special trains

Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of 14 pairs of summer special trains

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VVIPs to be back from June 7, AAP govt to HC

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Security cover of 424 VVIPs to be back from June 7, AAP govt to HC

England confirm leggie Matt Parkinson as Jack Leach's concussion replacement for New Zealand Test

England confirm leggie Matt Parkinson as Jack Leach's concussion replacement for New Zealand Test

Western Railway all set to open its first stainless steel foot over bridge at Bhayander station

Western Railway all set to open its first stainless steel foot over bridge at Bhayander station

Mumbai: Western Railway to enhance and increase speed in train operations in certain sections...

Mumbai: Western Railway to enhance and increase speed in train operations in certain sections...