Mumbai: Central Railway to operate night traffic blocks for infra works

Central Railway will be operating night traffic and power blocks for dismantling of foot over bridge girders at Dadar station (at km 08/15-16) and for dismantling of N-type old foot over bridge at Thakurli station (at km 49/13-14). The details are as under:
Block-1
On 3.6.2022/4.6.2022 (Fri/Sat Night) From 12:40 am hrs to 06.00 am on Byculla-Matunga Up and Down fast lines
Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT during the block period will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla and will take double halt at Dadar
Down Mail/Express (22105 Indrayani Express) leaving CSMT will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar.
Up and Dn fast line suburban locals arriving / leaving CSMT will be diverted on Up and Dn slow line between Matunga and Byculla halting at stations as per their scheduled halts.
Block-2
On 4.6.2022/5.6.2022 (Sat/Sun Night) from 12.40 am to 05.40 am on Byculla-Matunga Down fast line
12051 CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar platform No.1.
Down fast line suburban services will be diverted on down slow line during the block period and will halt as per their scheduled halts
Block-3
On 4.6.2022/5.6.2022 (Sat/Sun Night) from 01.15 am to 03.35 am on Kalyan-Diva Up and Down Fast/Slow lines
Down slow line services leaving CSMT from 11.51 pm to 12.24 am (4 locals) will be diverted on Down fast line and will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations.
