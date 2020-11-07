Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block tomorrow

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on November 8.



Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm



Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting at all stations between Thane and Kalyan.



Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at all stations between Kalyan and Thane, further will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund halting as per respective scheduled halts.



Kurla-Vashi on Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm



Dn Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm will remain cancelled.



Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.



However, special trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel sections during the block period.



Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour Line/ Main Line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.



These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.