Mumbai mayor lauds women frontline health workers

Cases of domestic violence and crime against women surged in Mumbai during the past seven months of the pandemic outbreak, said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The mayor was speaking at an e-conclave on Friday organised by Indian Women Network (IWN) focusing on various topics covering the health and wellness issues of women.

"During the period of lockdown that was declared in the wake of COVID-19, more cases of domestic violence and crime against women were coming into the limelight. Most of these crimes were committed by individuals who are less educated and are in a weaker financial position than the women" said Pednekar.

The mayor said that her office was instrumental in coordinating with administration and various NGOs in order to counsel the victims and spread awareness on the matter.

"Comparison between women and men needs to stop because unless there is a change in collective mindset of the people, these problems will not come to an end" she added.

The mayor also pointed out that the present 'Work from Home' culture has adversely affected the health of women and many women are suffering from stress and anxiety related disorders due to a disrupted work-life balance.

Pednekar who also worked as a nurse before entering into to her political career, informed that health of women living in the slum areas were the worst affected during the months of lockdown. She also mentioned in the fight against pandemic, women frontline health workers outnumbered their male counterparts.

"Be it in the nursing sector or in the 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign, the number of women working in the frontline was more than men. This shows that women are ready to tackle any situation irrespective of how grave things tend to become" said the mayor.

"We have also found that women pay a pivotal role when it comes to maintaining distancing norms at public places and taking care of the family members" Pednekar said.