Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on Sunday, June 28

MAIN LINE

Vidyavihar – Mulund Up and Dn fast lines from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm

Dn fast special locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.16 am to 2.17 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting as per scheduled halts and further rediverted on Dn fast line at Mulund.

Up fast special locals leaving Thane from 12.41 pm to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per scheduled halts and further rediverted on Up fast line at Matunga.

Note: Some Thane and Kalyan locals will be cancelled but adequate services will be maintained for the benefit of essential staff as identified by State Government.

During the block period Mail/Express trains will be diverted on 5th and 6th line between Thane and Vidyavihar.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Including Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line)

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.00 pm will not be available.

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.15 am to 4.00 pm will not be available.

However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Mankhurd- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai section during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.