Mumbai rains: Maximum City just has one month of water supply left; BMC warns of water cuts in case of delay

In an alarming situation, the water level in Mumbai's lakes has fallen drastically putting the water supply to the city in jeopardy.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the water level has dipped to 1.36 million litres or 9 percent as on June 26. Though there was sufficient water in lakes till the end of May, the delay in monsoon is leading to water scarcity, which might lead to water cuts in Mumbai.
A BMC official told the leading daily that they are keeping a watch on the situation. "From the experience of the past, the city gets rainfall in July. There already has been a delay in June," he said.
The seven lakes which provide water to Mumbai include Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that rainfall in Mumbai is likely to resume again from June 28. According to IMD Mumbai rainfall forecast, the city is likely to receive light to moderate today.
