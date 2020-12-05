Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on December 6

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works on 6.12.2020 (Tomorrow).

Mulund-Matunga Up and Dn fast lines from 9.20 am to 2.20 pm

Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 8.52 am to 1.53 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line at Matunga, halting at all stations from Sion to Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 8.55 am to 2.13 pm will be diverted on Up slow line halting at all stations from Mulund to Dadar stations and will be re-diverted on Up fast at Parel and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and to Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.