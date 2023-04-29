Mumbai: Central Railway to introduce bodycams for ticket checkers soon

BEST conductor equipped with a bodycam |

Mumbai: If you happen to get into an argument with a ticket checker (TC) on Central Railway, it would be best to keep your temper in check. This is because the TC, in all probability, will be wearing a body camera which will record your conversation with him. The Railways has decided to equip TCs with body cameras, “to maintain transparency and rectify confusion regarding ticket checking”. For starters, 50 of the approximately 1,200 TCs in the Mumbai division will be wearing body cameras, and later on, the rest of the fleet will follow suit.

Under this new initiative, body cameras will be placed near the shirt pockets of TCs on duty. According to officials, the video recordings will be stored for about a month. If any discrepancy is found in ticket checking, or in the event of complaints by passengers, senior officials will review the video.

Bodycams to be introduced to deal with the altercation issues between TCs and passengers

“Many altercations were reported due to confusion regarding tickets in the recent past. TCs are accused of not checking properly and filing complaints against ticket issuers. Also, there are allegations that while asking to see passengers’ tickets, some TCs misbehave with them. On the other hand, several TCs also complain about the misbehaviour of passengers caught travelling ticketless – they try to escape or even pick up a fight. Hence, CR has decided to use technology to deal with the problem,” an official told the FPJ on Friday.

“These cameras are capable of capturing high-definition videos and clear audio. They can take still photographs as well. They will also be equipped with night-vision technology. This will enhance the capabilities of ticket-checking personnel and boost their confidence,” said another official.