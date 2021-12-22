Mumbai: Central railway to install Augmented Reality Magic Mirror at CSMT for passengers' entertainment

Keeping in mind the entertainment of passengers and young children, the central railway has decided to install an Augmented Reality (AR) Magic Mirror (big digital screen) at CSMT. It will also have a digital train schedule that will be updated from time to time on a huge screen.

"Mumbai Division of Central Railway has awarded an innovative Contract for Installation of “Augmented Reality Magic Mirror” to create an engaging experience for travellers in the mainline concourse of CSMT station for five years under non-fare revenue scheme," said an officer of CR.

It will be installed between platforms No. 11 and 12 in Mainline Concourse at CSMT.

Augmented Reality Magic Mirror uses the technology of Augmented Reality to create a virtual world on screen around the person standing in front of the screen. It might be characters, as well as, the surroundings to make the screen more engaging.

Along with the display of digitized train timetable with dedicated scrolling screen, Railway information, social awareness messages; this contract will create an engaging experience for commuters, passengers as well as increase the revenue of railway by Rs 50,00,000 in five years.

"It is being done under a non-fare revenue scheme, which will be started by the end of March 2022 at CSMT and available for the passengers free of cost," said an officer of CR, who is monitoring the project.

"To keep the commuters engaged, the content will be changed every month according to the season, for example, during Christmas, there would be virtual snow around the users on the screen as depicted in the picture below," said officials.

Welcoming this move of Central Railway, Subhash Gupta, President of Yatri Parishad said, "In a time when social distancing has become the norm, we are all left with little options for entertainment and this is more so for the younger population, this type of arrangement at public places will be proved useful."

"In a city like Mumbai, Augmented Reality is very common and most of the kids are aware of this, but several kids belonging to remote areas still do not know about this feature. Hence, starting this type of entertainment arrangement at CSMT will provide the chance for those kids too" added Gupta.

Similarly, Rajiv Singhal, Trustee of Bharat Merchants Chamber and former divisional rail users consultative council member of CR said, "It's a very good move, the railway should consider making similar arrangements at other big railway stations too.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021