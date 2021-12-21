Mumbai: TV shows, films to be streamed in local trains from January 2022

The Central Railway plans to give their daily patrons a new year’s gift. Come January, and local commuters of Central Railway will able to stream high-quality content, including movies, television shows and music free on their mobile devices when the much awaited Content on Demand (CoD) service launches in mid-January 2022.

The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing preloaded, multilingual content which will include movies, news, music videos, and general entertainment content.

The Railway administration has decided to provide the CoD service to passengers in trains with an aim to generate more non-fare revenue. Though it will be free for the passengers, the Railways will charge service providers to recover this cost through advertisements.

“Content on Demand will be available from middle of January and it will not only improve passenger experience, but also increase non-fare revenue through multiple monetisation models," said a senior Central Railway officer, adding that under this project, local commuters of CR will be able to enjoy uninterrupted free or subscription-based entertainment services during their train journey despite unstable mobile network in a moving train. “The content will be periodically refreshed," said another official.

A senior official said all local trains of Central Railway will be covered gradually under this project. Work of fitting necessary equipment in two local rakes is already completed, and the process of the equipment in eight other rakes is on, which is likely to complete by January 10, 2022.

"Once fitment of necessary equipment will be completed in these 10 rakes (local trains), we will start the service," said a CR officer who is monitoring the project, adding that all 165 local trains (rakes) will be covered gradually. Confirming the development, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR said, "It is done on experimental basis. We will observe the response of commuters first before expanding the services."

How it works?

The commuters need to download an application to avail this facility. After the app has been installed in the mobile phone, there is no need of internet data to use online services. The app will be made by the service provider.

